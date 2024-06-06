HCMC leaders receive Laos' Party Head, Turkish Ambassador

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed the city always consolidates its relationship with Laos at yesterday’s meeting with Head of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Khamphan Phommathat.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen (5, L) receives Laotian delegation led by Head of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Khamphan Phommathat

At the meeting to receive Head of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Khamphan Phommathat who is also the head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos and President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai and head of the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association Ngo Minh Chau were seen.

At the meeting, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen believed that the working trip would be a great success, contributing to the realization of the high-level agreements between the two Parties and two Governments. Moreover, the visit of the Laotian delegation will help deepen the substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that in recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has always striven to promote cooperation relations between the two Parties, two States and the people of the two countries. Specifically, the city has strengthened cooperation with Lao localities in many fields and achieved important outcomes.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City frequently asked party agencies, authorities and organizations to further promote exchange activities, and economic connection as well as create favorable conditions for businesses of both countries to seek investment opportunities by organizing trade promotion fairs and bringing local products to each other's markets. Last but not least, tourism activities, delegation exchange and people-to-people exchange between the two countries have been promoted and officials and Lao students who are studying in the city receive support from local administrations.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is determined to further consolidate and strengthen the special solidarity relationship between Vietnam and Laos, for the benefit of the people of each country, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world. At the same time, bilateral cooperation relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities continue to be fortified.

Thanking the warm welcome of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Mr. Khamphan Phommathat congratulated the achievements that Vietnam has achieved in recent years, in which Ho Chi Minh City has had remarkable changes and developed rapidly. He affirmed that he personally and the Central Inspection Committee of the Party, the Anti-Corruption Office and the State Inspectorate of Laos will continue to strive to contribute to preserving and constantly strengthening the special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received Mr. Korhan Kemik, the Turkish Ambassador to Vietnam who paid a courtesy visit to HCMC leaders.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan expressed his delight at the new developments in Vietnam-Turkey relations especially after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Turkey in 2023.

He expressed his hope that Ambassador Korhan Kemik would create favorable conditions for Turkish businesses to come to Ho Chi Minh City for the bilateral trade and investment promotion in order to implement the agreements reached during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to Turkey, and to raise the two-way trade turnover to US$5 billion in the coming time.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan promised to create favorable conditions for Turkish trade and investment activities in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as provide assistance to Turkish businessmen.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan