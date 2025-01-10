HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visits to religious establishments, military units

Delegations of leaders from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday paid pre-Tet visits to religious establishments and military units.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, L) visits and sends Lunar New Year greetings to the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong.

On January 9, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation to visit and send Lunar New Year greetings to the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong who is President of the General Confederation and Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man, Cardinal Priest of S. Giustino, former Metropolitan Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai inquired about and extended best wishes for good health to the dignitaries and pastors. He aspired that they would continue contributing to the overall development of the city along with the religious community.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the city always creates favorable conditions for religious growth, fostering a close-knit community to develop HCMC into a civilized, modern and compassionate city.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits and sends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits and sends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam.

On the same day, the delegation visited and sent Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council; Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

The delegation offered incense to commemorate late Venerable Buddhist Nun Thich Nu Ngoat Lien, former honorary member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; visited and extended Tet greetings to Venerable Buddhist Nun Thich Nu Vien Lien, Abbess of Ngoc Phuong Monastery, Buddhist Nun Thich Nu Tin Lien, Member of the 14th National Assembly, Member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Standing Member of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the venues, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai inquired about the health and wished a happy new year to the venerable monks, nuns and senior nuns; and thanked them for their contributions to the development of the city, including Buddhism.

In the afternoon of January 9, another delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, paid a pre-Tet visit to officers and soldiers at Division 5 under Military Region 7, and Regiment 4 and Regiment 5 under Division 5.

She highly appreciated the efforts and outstanding achievement of each unit in recent years, as well as the close coordination and solidarity between the military units and Ho Chi Minh City, especially their support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermaths in Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen pays a pre-Tet visit to officers and soldiers at Division 5 under Military Region 7.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen pays a pre-Tet visit to officers and soldiers of Regiment 5 under Division 5.

On the occasion, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen also informed about some of the outstanding results Ho Chi Minh City achieved in 2024.

These results in various fields are thanks to political stability and maintained security and defense.

