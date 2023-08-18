HCMC leaders offer incense, flowers in memory of President Ton Duc Thang

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC branch on the 135th anniversary of his birthday (August 20, 1888 - 2023).

As of this morning, the delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, came to the museum to offer flowers and incense in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

Attending the incense-offering ceremony, there was the presence of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC branch, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai together with the participants offered flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.

The delegates spent a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and expressed their deepest gratitude and reverence for his great merits for the cause of national liberation, reunification and development.

After that, the city’s leaders offered flowers and incense to President Ton Duc Thang, who was the leader of the Vietnamese working class and a shining example of diligence, thrift, integrity, honesty, public-spiritedness and selflessness, wholeheartedly serving the Fatherland and the people.

President Ton Duc Thang was the founder of the first trade union organization of the Vietnamese working class meeting the urgent requirements of the struggle movement of the Vietnamese working class in the early decades of the 20th century.

President Ton Duc Thang was born on August 20, 1888, in Long Xuyen City, the province of An Giang. The late president dedicated his whole life to communist ideals, independence and reunification of the nation and socialist construction.