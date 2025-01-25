HCMC leaders offer incense, flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai led the delegation.
Attendees included Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son and others.
At the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegates extended a moment of silence, respectfully offered flowers and incense to honor the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh- The national liberation hero and outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam.
They also paid a visit to Ton Duc Thang Museum. Here, the delegates observed a moment of silence, sincerely offered incense and flowers to President Ton Duc Thang, and expressed deep gratitude for his immense contributions and selfless sacrifice for the nation and people.
The delegation also offered flowers and spent a moment of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Nguyen Hue Street, District 1.
In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates respectfully offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh, expressing deep gratitude for his immense contributions and selfless sacrifice for the nation and people.