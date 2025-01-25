HCMC leaders offer incense, flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of leaders from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai led the delegation.

Attendees included Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son and others.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai respectfully offers flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegates extend a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegates extended a moment of silence, respectfully offered flowers and incense to honor the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh- The national liberation hero and outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai respectfully offers incense to commemorate President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delegates offer incense to commemorate President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

They also paid a visit to Ton Duc Thang Museum. Here, the delegates observed a moment of silence, sincerely offered incense and flowers to President Ton Duc Thang, and expressed deep gratitude for his immense contributions and selfless sacrifice for the nation and people.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai respectfully offers flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Attendees pose a commemorative photo at the incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegates extend a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at the incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation also offered flowers and spent a moment of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Nguyen Hue Street, District 1.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates respectfully offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh, expressing deep gratitude for his immense contributions and selfless sacrifice for the nation and people.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong