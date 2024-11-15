HCMC leaders meet new heads of Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad

On Nov 15, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, chaired a meeting with a delegation of newly appointed Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions for 2024.

On the morning of November 15, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, chaired a meeting with a delegation of newly appointed Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions for 2024. The delegation was led by Mr. Do Hung Viet, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations.

On behalf of HCMC’s leadership, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai welcomed the delegation and introduced them to the city’s socio-economic landscape, emphasizing its strong focus on international cooperation, investment, and trade.

He underscored the importance of external resources and encouraged the ambassadors and diplomatic mission heads to promote HCMC as a friendly destination and an ideal hub for investment. He also called for their support in advancing the city’s foreign relations, particularly through economic diplomacy, by providing advice on global economic trends and technological developments and supporting HCMC’s cultural diplomacy efforts abroad.

Furthermore, he urged the delegation to foster partnerships between HCMC and foreign localities, enhance people-to-people connections, and support initiatives related to overseas Vietnamese communities.

Representing the delegation, Mr. Do Hung Viet thanked HCMC’s leadership for their insights and acknowledged the city’s proposals. He congratulated HCMC on its impressive socio-economic progress and committed to supporting the city’s integration and development efforts by facilitating connections with international regions and businesses to attract investment and boost exports and assisting in policy development and refinement.

During the meeting, the ambassadors and representatives from city departments and agencies exchanged ideas on strengthening ties with international localities and advancing partnerships with foreign counterparts in economic development, investment, trade, cultural diplomacy, and people-to-people relations.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai expressed appreciation for the ambassadors’ contributions and emphasized that HCMC would actively provide tailored assignments aligned with the ambassadors’ three-year tenures. He assured the city’s commitment to sharing information, resources, and close collaboration to enable the diplomatic missions to effectively support HCMC’s priorities. Furthermore, the city will advance initiatives in green and digital transformation, education, and investment promotion based on the suggestions at the meeting.

