HCMC leaders meet international investors to discuss green growth

On the morning of January 24, as part of the conference calling for investment for green growth in HCMC, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC and other city leaders convened with various organizations and investors.

The World Bank's Carbon Markets and Finance team is headed by Mr. Chandra Sinha, who serves as the Global Head for Carbon Markets and Finance. The team consists of climate change advisors, the head of the Carbon Markets and Finance division at the World Bank, the group responsible for implementing the WB's carbon market program in the region, and the leader of the team overseeing the carbon credit market in Southeast Asia.

The leadership of HCMC and the accompanying delegates will discuss the current state of the carbon market, examining opportunities, challenges, and operational procedures. They will also delve into the methods of generating and exchanging carbon credits, introducing the global carbon credit system implemented by the WB, especially the pilot project to establish and integrate HCMC's carbon credit market into the WB’s ongoing system.

HCMC’s leadership will also engage with the delegation from the WB and the HCMC - WB Joint Working Group (HWG), led by Ms. Carolyn Turk, WB's Country Director for Vietnam. The delegation includes the head of the WB's low-carbon group and the representative of HCMC in the HWG. Together with this delegation, HCMC's leadership will review the achievements of the past year and discuss plans for collaborative efforts in the upcoming period. Additionally, they will deliberate on the agenda for the visit of the President of the WB to HCMC in March.

During the morning session, the leaders of HCMC will meet with investors from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Citibank to explore investment opportunities in HCMC and discuss strategies for attracting green financing.

The investment conference for green growth development in HCMC is organized within the framework of green growth and sustainable development activities in HCMC by the HCMC - WB Joint Working Group. The conference has attracted hundreds of domestic and international delegates, including representatives from international financial institutions, international organizations, diplomatic and consular missions, domestic and international businesses, as well as local and international experts. At this juncture, HCMC’s leaders will participate in dialogues and discussions with international sponsors, potential investors, experts, as well as domestic and international organizations and businesses. The primary topics of discussion will revolve around projects within the scope of activities of the HCMC - WB Joint Working Group and key initiatives designed to attract green investments of HCMC.

