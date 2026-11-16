Ministry to honor 335 outstanding educators on Vietnamese Teachers' Day 2026

The Ministry of Education and Training ( MoET) will hold a ceremony in Hanoi on November 19 to celebrate Vietnamese Teachers' Day and honor 335 outstanding educators highlighting teachers' contributions to education.

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This initiative aims to recognize the exceptional contributions of educators while fostering a spirit of responsibility, innovation, and a commitment to service across the entire education sector.

As part of the commemorative and recognition events, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man are scheduled to meet with 103 distinguished educators, comprising both the outstanding educators of 2026 and members of the 16th National Assembly who serve as teachers or educational administrators.

For 2026, the MoET has selected and honored 335 outstanding educators, 207 women and 128 men, representing various educational levels, academic qualifications, and types of educational institutions. This group includes 21 educators from ethnic minority communities. Of these, 70 representatives will attend the ceremony in Hanoi.

What these honored educators share is not merely a title or a list of formal achievements, but, above all, tangible outcomes for their students. They serve as representatives for the millions of teachers across the country.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, a total of 2,206 outstanding educators have been recognized and honored since 2017. This ongoing initiative seeks to identify and celebrate exemplary, innovative individuals while promoting the exchange of best practices and the replication of effective models across teaching, scientific research, and educational management. Each honoree embodies a distinct story of professional dedication, devotion to students, and a deep commitment to public service—serving as a testament to the collective ethos of educators nationwide.

Those being honored serve as representatives for the vast community of educators and educational administrators nationwide. As noted by the Ministry, countless other teachers have never stood on a stage to be recognized; yet, day after day, they continue to head to their classrooms, care for their students, prepare lessons, conduct research, provide guidance, and engage with both their students and the broader community.

Their efforts, often difficult to quantify in terms of awards or performance metrics, are precisely what sustain the quality of education, especially in regions where teaching conditions are challenging. Thus, the honoring of these 335 educators in 2026 also serves as a gesture of gratitude toward everyone working in the teaching profession.

Groundbreaking policies back Vietnam’s teachers

Vietnamese Teachers' Day 2026 arrives as the education sector enters a phase of implementing key initiatives and groundbreaking policies. Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 22, 2025, regarding breakthroughs in the development of education and training, alongside the Law on Educators, which took effect on January 1, 2026, establishes a vital political and legal foundation for building and developing the teaching workforce.

For the first time, Vietnam has a dedicated law for educators, providing a comprehensive framework that defines their status, roles, rights, and obligations, as well as regulations on recruitment, professional development, and policies for the very individuals who play a decisive role in the quality of education. Following more than a year of developing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW and during the first year of implementing the Law on Teachers which officially took effect on January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Education and Training has been coordinating with various ministries, agencies, and localities to further concretize key guidelines and policies, while refining the system of regulatory guidance.

Efforts are focused on addressing teacher shortages and imbalances in the composition of the teaching workforce, alongside introducing major policies regarding salaries, allowances, recruitment incentives, professional training, and career development. Simultaneously, emphasis is placed on improving working conditions, reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, and fostering an educational environment that is democratic, disciplined, safe, and humane—thereby enabling educators to focus on their professional expertise, unleash their full potential and creativity, and remain committed to the teaching profession for the long term.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan