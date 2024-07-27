HCMC leaders extend gratitude to policy beneficiary families, war invalids

The delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC paid visits to policy beneficiary families in the city on the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) visits wounded soldier Do Tri Hue in District 5. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited and offered gifts to policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country in District 5, including Mrs. Bui Thi Van, a veteran who has been exposed to chemical hazards that carried potential health risk; wounded soldiers Do Tri Hue, Luu Vi Nhu; and injured soldier Le Quang Trinh whose father was a martyr.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai paid tribute to the veterans for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence as well as wished them a happy and healthy life.

The city’s chairman also attended a gathering honoring injured war veterans and martyrs' families of Division 5 and military units which was organized by the Liaison Board for Veteran soldiers of Division 5 and the HCMCMartyr Families Support Association.

He extended his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, martyrs and their families, war invalids, policy beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country who made outstanding contributions to national liberation and reunification, the construction and development of the country and HCMC.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC's Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) expresses deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Phan Thi Phoi in Binh Chanh District’s Vinh Loc A Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC's Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and his delegation paid a visit to the medical staff of 30/4 (April 30) Hospital and Military Hospital 175.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also expressed deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi A and Phan Thi Phoi in Binh Chanh District’s Vinh Loc A Commune, Nguyen Thi Be in District 3’s Ward 5; and wounded soldiers including Nguyen Thi Rieng and Nguyen Thi Giu who is the wife of a martyr in Binh Chanh District’s Vinh Loc B Commune, Nguyen Van Luc in District 3’s Ward 12, and Le Hong in District 3’s Ward 2.

He asked local authorities to continuously care for policy beneficiary families.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visit Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thu Mai in Binh Thanh District's Ward 12. (Photo: SGGP)

In Binh Thanh District, the delegation led by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and offered gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thu Mai in Ward 12, revolutionary veteran Nguyen Song in Ward 25, wounded soldier Nguyen Ngoc Doanh who has been exposed to chemical hazards in Ward 5, Ms.Bui Thi Chuot, wife of a martyr in Ward 11; and the elderly at Thi Nghe Nursing Center.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and paid respect to policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, including Hero of People's Armed Forces Phan Thi Ngoc Tuoi in Pham Ngu Lao Ward, injured soldier Ha Van Nhin who has been exposed to chemical hazards in Ben Thanh Ward, war invalids Nguyen Van Thua and Le Thi Vinh Cuu in Cau Ong Lanh Ward in District 1; and severely wounded soldier Tran Van Tan in Ward 13 in District 4.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, L) offers a gift to Hero of People's Armed Forces Phan Thi Ngoc Tuoi (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

In District 7, a delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Pham Thi Muoi in District 7’s Tan Phu Ward, the family of martyr Bui Thi Sau in Tan Phong Ward, the family of wounded soldier Do Ngoc Cham in Tan Quy Ward.

The delegation paid tribute to the individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national independence as well as wished them a happy and healthy life.

In District 6, Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Kim Yen visited wives of martyrs including Le Thi Hien in Ward 1, Ngo Thi Xuyen in Ward 3, and Vo Thi Hoa in Ward 5, and wounded soldier Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam in Ward 14.

In Thu Duc City, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong extended sincere gratefulness to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Kham and Nguyen Thi Hoi in Truong Tho Ward, severely wounded soldier Dao Khac Het in Binh Tho Ward, Ms. Truong Thi Phuoc, a martyr’s mother in Linh Chieu Ward, and Mr. Nguyen My, a martyr’s father in Truong Tho Ward.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (2nd,R, standing) visits and offers gifts to wounded soldiers at Thuan Thanh Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers in Bac Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In Tan Phu District, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong sent his best compliments and deep gratefulness to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Phan in Tan Quy Ward, wounded soldiers including Nguyen Van Suong in Son Ky Ward, Vu Xuan Xiem in Tan Thanh Ward and Pham Dinh Thi in Phu Tho Hoa Ward.

In District 8, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau extended his gratitude for the great contributions of war veteran Tran Thi Vinh Thanh who had been exposed to chemical hazards in Ward 9, and wounded soldiers Le Ngoc Tung and Huynh Van Ut in Ward 8, and Nguyen Hong Mai in Ward 10.

A delegation of officials of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung visited and offered gifts to wounded soldiers at Lang Giang Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers in the Bac Giang province and Thuan Thanh Treatment and Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers in Bac Ninh province. The Party, Government and people of HCMC handed over resents worth VND2 million each to wounded soldiers, VNN30 million, and gifts worth VND2 million each to the two centers.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh