HCMC leaders drop by senior citizens honoring elderly on Vietnamese Elderly Day

Ho Chi Minh City leaders dropped by houses of elderly people in many districts honoring elderly on Vietnamese Elderly Day.

This morning, the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited and wished longevity to outstanding elderly people in Tan Binh District, on the occasion of the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941 - June 6, 2025).

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc extends longevity wishes to senior citizen Bui Cong Ngoc

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc visited Bui Cong Ngoc, a 90-year-old resident of Ward 9, to extend longevity wishes. Senior citizen Ngoc, born in 1935, is a 70-year Communist Party member and served as Chairman of the Ward 9 Elderly Association for three consecutive terms.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee expressed heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Bui Cong Ngoc’s significant contributions to local initiatives. Emphasizing the Vietnamese tradition of honoring elders, the Chairman noted that the saying “Respect the elderly and wish them longevity” reflects a cherished cultural value.

He described the elderly as a vital asset to society—providing spiritual guidance and serving as role models for younger generations. The Chairman extended his best wishes to Mr. Ngoc for continued good health, a joyful and long life, and ongoing inspiration to the community through active contributions to the city's development.

On the same day, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc visited Nguyen Van A (commonly known as Tu Trung), born in 1935, a retired military officer, a 66-year Party member, residing in Ward 13.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visits 90 year old senior citizen Huynh Kim An

Mr. Nguyen Van A joined the national revolutionary movement at the age of 14, later serving in international missions in Cambodia before retiring in 1992. Upon returning to his community, he remained active in local affairs, contributing enthusiastically to neighborhood and union activities.

On this occasion, the Chairman extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Mr. Nguyen Van A, expressing hopes that he continues to enjoy a joyful and healthy life alongside his children and grandchildren. The Chairman praised Mr. A as a spiritual pillar and a shining role model for younger generations. He also expressed his hope that Mr. A and his family will continue to support and contribute to the ongoing growth and development of the community.

Elsewhere in the city, a delegation led by Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited and extended longevity wishes to distinguished elderly residents in District 10 ahead of the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly.

During a visit to the home of senior citizen Huynh Kim An, 90, in Ward 12, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquired about Mr. An’s health and daily life. On behalf of city leaders, the chairman wished Mr. An and his wife good health, emphasizing Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to ensuring senior citizens lead happy and healthy lives. Mr. An expressed gratitude to city and local leaders for their attention to senior citizens’ well-being, pledging to live joyfully and contribute to his family’s happiness.

Director Tran The Thuan of the Department of Culture and Sports gives certificates to elderly Nguyen Thanh Linh

The delegation also visited Mr. Nguyen Van The, 90, in Ward 4, extending wishes for a long, healthy, and happy life with his children and grandchildren.

To commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Director Tran The Thuan of the Department of Culture and Sports today visited and extended longevity wishes to distinguished elderly residents in District 3.

The delegation paid respects to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Linh, born in 1935, a resident of Ward 1. Mr. Linh is a revered war invalid who endured imprisonment and exposure to toxic chemicals during the resistance war. The delegation also visited Mr. Tran Quang Minh, born in 1935, residing in Ward 9, who is the son of a martyr.

Director Tran The Thuan cordially inquired about their health and daily lives, expressing his pleasure at their good health and spirits. He noted Mr. Nguyen Thanh Linh's active participation in community activities, particularly his contributions in assisting others with their health through traditional folk remedies.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan