HCMC leader visits revolutionary contributors

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, on October 29, visited individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd,R) visits Mr. Le Ngoc Cu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Mr. Le Ngoc Cu, 71, a war invalid, residing in Binh Hoa Ward; Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Dinh, 100, residing in Lai Thieu Ward; and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc, 102, residing in Phu Loi Ward.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war veterans, and families of fallen soldiers. He warmly inquired about their health and well-being, extending heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, and a long life, surrounded by their loved ones.

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Dinh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Tam Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh