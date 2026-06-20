HCMC leader visits “Digital Summer” volunteer youth teams

On June 20, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, visited “Digital Summer” volunteer teams that are supporting residents in accessing digital platforms in Dat Do Commune and Ba Ria Ward.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong presents gifts to the “Digital Summer” team supporting residents at Long Tan Market, Dat Do Commune, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

At the activity sites, the volunteer youth teams provided guidance for residents to install, activate, and use digital applications such as HCMC Digital Citizen, Level-2 VNeID, SOS Public Security, and eTax Mobile. They also assisted residents in carrying out administrative procedures electronically, submitting online applications, looking up information, and accessing online public services.

Many residents, especially the elderly, received direct guidance from volunteers on how to use mobile phones and digital utilities to serve their daily lives.

During the visits, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong met with and encouraged the volunteer members who are carrying out their assigned tasks. He also acknowledged the proactive spirit and sense of responsibility of Youth Union members and young people in supporting residents’ access to digital technology, thereby contributing to promoting digital transformation in the community.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his hope that the volunteer teams would continue to uphold their sense of responsibility and provide dedicated guidance to help residents effectively use digital applications, improve their digital skills, and gradually develop the habit of using digital services in their daily lives.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong asked the volunteers to strengthen communication efforts and provide guidance for residents to stay vigilant against online scams and protect the safety of their personal information when using digital platforms.

The “Digital Summer” volunteer teams are part of the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, contributing to bringing digital utilities closer to residents and promoting the role of young people in the local digital transformation process.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong presents gifts to the “Digital Summer” team at Tan Hoa Hamlet in Dat Do Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Digital Summer” team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture supports vendors at Long Tan Market. (Photo: SGGP)

By Truc Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh