HCMC leader inspects Hoa Hung Ward after implementing two-tier local government

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee (VFFC) of Ho Chi Minh City conducted an inspection of Hoa Hung Ward following one week of implementing the two-tier local government model.

The visit of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Chairman focused on assessing preparations for the Party Congress, as well as the organization of agency headquarters and the Public Administration Service Center.

Following an assessment of the current circumstances and a review of the report from Hoa Hung Ward, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc recognized and commended the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and the leaders of Hoa Hung Ward for their dedication in overcoming challenges, ensuring that work did not stagnate, and for their continuous and tireless efforts in recent times.

Acknowledging the remaining significant tasks, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged the prompt completion of the organizational structure and the issuance of regulations, rules, and procedures to support effective leadership and operational guidance.

Youth volunteers support people how to do online services at the Ward Public Administration Service Center.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the need to swiftly finalize the appointment of civil servants to leadership and management roles and to transition staff from full-time to part-time positions to meet task requirements. He also directed ward leaders to urgently complete facility upgrades, particularly relocating the Public Administration Service Center from A8 Chau Thoi Street to a more spacious and well-ventilated location, as planned, to better serve the public.

He emphasized that the Ward Public Administration Service Center should undergo scientific design research and incorporate multiple utilities to better serve the public. He stressed that the public reception area must be organized thoughtfully, rationally, and scientifically to create a welcoming and friendly environment.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting with the ward leaders.

Commending Hoa Hung Ward for its participation in the inter-ward working group, he praised the collaborative effort to address and resolve the remaining tasks of the former District 10. He further instructed the ward to thoroughly review and resolve any outstanding backlog of work.

Secretary Nguyen Thi Thu Huong of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Hoa Hung Ward speaks at the meeting with Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc

Acknowledging the ward’s proactive coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice to streamline administrative procedures, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc directed the leaders of Hoa Hung Ward to comprehensively review all assigned tasks, authorities, decentralization, and delegation of powers, ensuring clarity and efficiency in implementing the two-tier local government model.

Staff and civil servants at the Hoa Hung Ward Public Administration Service Center

Secretary Nguyen Thi Thu Huong of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Hoa Hung Ward affirmed that all ward staff and civil servants are fully committed to their duties, ensuring uninterrupted operations and delivering optimal services to residents and businesses while striving to successfully complete assigned tasks.

At the Hoa Hung Ward Public Administration Service Center at A8 Chau Thoi Street, citizens continue to access administrative services. The volunteer support team from the Youth Union of the Academy of Public Administration and Management provides ongoing assistance to visitors. On July 4 and 5, the center received 238 records, including 16 backlog cases, processed 228 records, and is currently handling 26 records.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan