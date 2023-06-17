Press contributes to southern metropolis’ development

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem on June 16 visited and congratulated press agencies in the city.

The visit aims to mark the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2023).

During his visit to the editorial office of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in HCMC and the Veterans Newspaper of HCMC, on behalf of the Party and Government of the city, Mr. Le Thanh Liem highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the press agencies to the development of southern metropolis in providing the public with the update, accurate, and prompt information, and most concerned issues.

On the same day, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 in HCMC paid a visit to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the occasion of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Journalism Day.

She congratulated the staff of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and extended her sincere thanks to the newspaper for supporting District 1 in propaganda tasks and timely providing information to residents and businesses.