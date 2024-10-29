Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC launches two elite firefighting, rescue teams on both water, land

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning launched two uniquely elite firefighting and rescue teams to respond to emergencies on land and water.

1.jpg
Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung encourages the police forces of the two uniquely elite firefighting and rescue teams after a rehearsal for handling complicated situations realted to fire, explosion and rescue emergencies on both land and water.

Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security attended the launching ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security announced the establishment of these specialist teams, which are under the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07), the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

The police forces of these teams are equipped with modern, mobile and high-combat capability equipment to handle complicated incidents citywide, especially those that can occur in the Thu Thiem Tunnel, underground and elevated metro stations, and neighboring localities; and to participate in international firefighting and rescue missions as required.

Delivering his marks at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam proposed that the PC07 would continue consulting methods to the Directorate of Ho Chi Minh City Police to effectively perform its functions, tasks and organizational structure to address complicated, severe incidents.

Besides, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive and effective measures to proactively stay ahead of any emergencies.

After the launching, the police forces performed a rehearsal for handling complicated firefighting and rescue scenarios on both land and water.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung presented VND119 billion (US$4.7 million) to provide firefighting and rescue equipment and devices for the police force.

Accordingly, the elite firefighting and rescue team on land consists of 30 officers; meanwhile, the team on water includes 14 officers who are well-trained and selected from the fire prevention and rescue units in Ho Chi Minh City.

There are some photos at the rehearsal for handling complicated situations realted to fire, explosion and rescue emergencies on both land and water after the launching ceremony this morning.

9.jpg
8.jpg
7.jpg
6.jpg
4.jpg
3.jpg
2.jpg
11.jpg
10.jpg
By Chi Thach - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

two specialist firefighting and rescue teams respond to emergencies on water and land the Ho Chi Minh City  Department of Public Security

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn