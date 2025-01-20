HCMC launches city-wide environmental cleanup program for Tet celebration

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment this morning launched a city-wide environmental cleanup program for Tet celebration.

The delegates attend the launching ceremony of the city-wide environmental cleanup program for Tet celebration. (Photo: Thanh Hien)

The event was attended by Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, leaders from various districts and representatives from environmental companies and public services companies of the districts.

Before the launching ceremony, the delegates offered flowers at the Statue of President Ho Chi Minh.

Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Thanh Hien)

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Toan Thang stated that the amount of solid waste generated in Ho Chi Minh City now ranges from 9,800 tons per day to 10,500 tons per day.

All of this waste has been cleaned up, collected, transported and processed in accordance with regulations, ensuring the quality of environmental sanitation and the urban landscape.

According to statistics, there are currently approximately 3,000 street cleaners, 6,500 workers involved in waste collection at the source, 1,200 workers who transport waste to recycling, treatment, storage and disposal facilities, and hundreds of workers who collect trash on canals and handle domestic solid waste.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City eliminated 157 pollution hotspots. Major projects focusing on waste treatment technology conversion were strongly implemented, such as the projects by Tam Sinh Nghia Company and Vietstar Company.

Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presents Tet gifts to environmental sanitation workers. (Photo: Thanh Hien)

On this occasion, the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment also presented Tet gifts to the representatives of environmental sanitation workers in the area.

By Thanh Hien, Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong