HCMC Labor federations conduct various activities to support poor workers

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation in districts conducted various activities to support poor workers.

A leader of the HCMC Labor Federation gifts poor workers (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation yesterday partnered with the City Youth Union to launch the third Annual Festival of Accompanying Young Workers in the City Binh Phu Park in District 6.

Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and more than 1,000 young laborers and members of labors took part in the event.

Festival offered young workers a variety of benefits including discounted essential products and household goods, free legal and loan counseling and gratis haircuts.

On this occasion, the Organizing Committee distributed 200 gifts, each valued at VND1 million to young workers and laborers facing challenging situations. Additionally, gifts were provided to 20 children and students impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in District 6.

Furthermore, five motorbikes were awarded to young workers and laborers in particularly difficult circumstances who lack vehicles to travel.

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers' Day and the 60th anniversary of the heroic sacrifice of Nguyen Van Troi, a special event was organized.

On the same day, at Suoi Tien Cultural Park, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Zones Trade Union held a ceremony to honor 138 outstanding female workers in 2024.

Currently, the City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Zones Trade Union represents 2,000 female workers and a total of 130,000 female workers in the city.

The District 5 Labor Federation collaborated with the District 5 Women's Union in Ho Chi Minh City to host a conference titled "Empowering Vietnamese Women in the New Era," which focused on fostering unity, compassion, dynamism, creativity, ambition, and the pursuit of happy families among women in Ho Chi Minh City.

During this event, the District Labor Federation recognized 69 exemplary female workers and presented 22 awards for the 2024 Photo Contest themed 'The Beauty of Women's Union Work'.

Additionally, on the same day, the Labor Federations of Tan Phu and Tan Binh districts in Ho Chi Minh City also held a ceremony to commend ‘Outstanding Women's Union Workers’ for 2024 and distributed gifts to female workers and employees facing financial difficulties.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan