HCMC, Kansas seek investment cooperation opportunities

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan received Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas of the US, David Toland in the city on October 24.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan receives Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas of the US, David Toland and his delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas David Toland said that it was his first visit to HCMC to deepen the relationship between Vietnam’s southern metropolis and the state of Kansas. There are similarities in economic development pillars between HCMC and the state of the US, particularly Vietnam and the State of Kansas generally.

The State has long been an epicenter of aerospace and aviation. Kansas and HCMC will examine the potential for economic development and cooperative opportunities in the coming time.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan (R) receives Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas of the US, David Toland. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan introduced HCMC’s significant progress in developing new industrial sectors, such as semiconductor, automation, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and food processing.

The city hoped to cooperate with the state of Kansas in several areas, including trade and investment, education, and high technology.

He suggested the two sides create a channel to connect universities and organize exchanges among students, teachers, and delegations of officials with study-related tasks; and hold regular trade promotion activities in 2025.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan offers gifts to Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas of the US, David Toland. (Photo: SGGP)

The two sides agreed to promote activities in economic development areas such as green economy, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas of the US, David Toland committed that Kansas will act as a bridge to organize cultural and educational exchanges to promote economic cooperation.

On this occasion, the US delegation held a seminar on expanding business in the State of Kansas to introduce investment cooperation opportunities in Kansas to Vietnamese businesses.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh