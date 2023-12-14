HCMC, Istanbul City share experience in municipal government operation

Ho Chi Minh City and Istanbul City, Republic of Turkey shared experiences in decentralization and authorization at all levels coupled with budget allocation.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly had a working session with the Department of Planning and Cooperation, the Department of Culture, the Department of Family and Social Policy of Istanbul City on December 12 (local time) during a working trip in Istanbul, Republic of Turkey.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet pays a courtesy visit to the Governor of Istanbul.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) and Deputy Governor of Istanbul City dicuss municipal government operation.

At the working session, the two sides exchanged and shared many experiences in decentralization and authorization at all levels coupled with budget allocation to localities in Turkey.

The two sides also discussed the functions and tasks of each department and sector of Ho Chi Minh City and Istanbul City in terms of the management, restoration and exploitation of heritage sites and museums in Istanbul.

Members of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation pose a photo with leaders of Istanbul City.

Besides, investment, management and exploitation of transport infrastructure; policies related to children, the elderly and women protection; policies calling for private businesses in social activities in Istanbul City were focused at the meeting.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong