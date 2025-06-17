HCMC issues service fees for solid waste collection on rivers, canals

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued Decision No. 2972/QD-UBND, which sets the unit prices for services involving the collection and removal of solid waste on rivers and canals that serve as inland waterways within the city.

According to the decision, the service rates serve as a basis for developing cost estimates for bidding packages when the bidding method is applied or for price planning when the direct contracting method is used for services involving the collection and removal of solid waste on navigable rivers and canals in the city.

Trash on the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Accordingly, the unit prices include both labor costs and machinery operating costs. Labor costs are determined by multiplying the labor consumption norm required for completing a unit of work by the corresponding labor unit price in Vietnamese dong per workday for each specific task.

Machinery operating costs are calculated by multiplying the machinery consumption norm for a unit of work by the corresponding machine unit price in Vietnamese dong per shift for each type of equipment involved in the task.

For garbage collection tasks on the surface of canals and ditches using small boats, the works consist of checking equipment and protective gear, boats transporting garbage to collection sites, and workers using mesh nets to scoop up waste and transfer it into mesh bags repeatedly.

For the collection of water hyacinths, aquatic weeds, and trash using 90-horsepower barges, the operations are conducted on canals and waterways with wide surfaces and regular water flow, allowing barges to move efficiently.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong