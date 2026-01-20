HCMC issues emergency construction order to address Tau Hu Canal erosion

HCMC has issued an emergency order to address severe erosion along the Tau Hu Canal and ensure public safety.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh inspects subsidence damage on Ba Dinh Road in Chanh Hung Ward.

In response to severe erosion and subsidence along the Tau Hu Canal embankment and Ba Dinh Road in Chanh Hung Ward, the HCMC People’s Committee has issued a decision to build an emergency works project to promptly address the incident and ensure public safety and traffic security in the area.

Under a decision signed by Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh, the project aims to urgently remedy erosion and subsidence near 310 Hung Phu Park, ensure safety along Ba Dinh Road, and stabilize the lives of affected residents.

The project will be implemented in Chanh Hung Ward on an expedited timeline, with authorities required to restore safe traffic connectivity along Ba Dinh Road by February 10, 2026, in order to quickly resume circulation and minimize disruptions to daily life and travel.

Regarding project scale, technical solutions, detailed implementation schedule, estimated costs, and resource allocation, the HCMC People’s Committee has assigned the HCMC Department of Construction to take the lead, coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure full compliance with legal regulations and requirements on procedures, quality, progress, and overall effectiveness of the emergency works.

The decision also stipulates that the HCMC Department of Finance is responsible for advising the municipal authorities on the timely allocation of funding for the project. Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment, together with the Chanh Hung Ward People’s Committee, will closely coordinate with the Department of Construction throughout the implementation process to ensure strict adherence to legal provisions and technical standards.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan