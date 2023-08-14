HCMC, Israel enhance cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat on August 14.

The HCMC leader expressed his admiration for Israel's achievements in different fields and hoped to strengthen cooperation and learn from Israel's technological, innovative, creative, and startup experience.

He expressed his thanks to the Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry for sharing the new development of Israel that is in line with the development strategy of HCMC, including turning the southern metropolis into a center for technology and science, innovation, and creativity of the country and Southeast Asia.

Chairman Mai said that the HCMC’s administration will propose the Government allows the city to participate in implementing cooperation programs between Vietnam and Israel.

In addition, he invited Israeli startups, experts, and investors to come to HCMC and cooperate with the city to seek solutions for environmental, traffic, and technological problems.

For his part, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat expressed his belief that the recent signing of the Vietnam - Israel free trade agreement will open up many cooperation and development opportunities for mutual benefit.

He affirmed that Israel is ready to help Vietnam build a regional innovation and startup support center.