Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC invests US$844,000 in Tan Thanh Tay Park project, Cu Chi District

SGGPO

The Tan Thanh Tay Park (Zone 2) project started its construction in Cu Chi District, HCMC on the morning of May 19.

19g-5493-1776.jpg
At the groundbreaking ceremony for Tan Thanh Tay Park (Zone 2) (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

On the occasion of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2025), the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board this morning held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tan Thanh Tay Park (Zone 2) project, located in Tan Thanh Tay Commune, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The project covers an area of nearly two hectares with a total investment of approximately VND21.9 billion (US$844,000) from the Ho Chi Minh City budget.

The project will consist of key components such as a children's playground, restrooms, walking paths, an outdoor sports area, landscaping with greenery, lighting systems, automatic irrigation, along with supporting facilities.

19n-528-3178.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board launches the movement of tree planting at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Director of the Project Management Board Dau An Phuc stated that the preparatory work had been completed, including bomb and mine clearance, contractor selection for supervision, and approval of construction designs. The next steps involve finalizing legal procedures, site preparation, and commencing construction, with completion targeted for the 2023–2025 period.

The construction of the industrial park will not only contribute to expanding green spaces and creating an environmentally friendly urban landscape, but it will also provide a recreational and relaxation space for the community, while promoting local tourism and economic development. This is also a meaningful activity in response to the movement "Tree Planting Festival in Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh."

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tan Thanh Tay Park Cu Chi District Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board

