HCMC, Int'l Organization of La Francophonie tighten cooperation

Vice chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on April 20 received the Regional Representative for Asia - Pacific of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in Hanoi Edgar Doerig who is paying a working visit to the city.

At the meeting, Cuong asked Edgar Doerrig to support the operation of cultural and French teaching centers in the city and at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).

He also called for support to activities between the city and French-speaking partners, France, and the community of French-speaking countries in fields.

For his part, Edgar Doerig said that OIF expects to further promote investment and trade activities between France and Vietnam, including HCMC.

Appreciating the potential of the city in cooperation with French-speaking partners, Edgar Doerrig said that, besides the traditional relationship in information technology, the two sides will continue to promote cooperation in agricultural production and exports.