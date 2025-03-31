Four consecutive earthquakes hit Central Highlands

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center (Institute of Earth Sciences) recorded four consecutive earthquakes in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 3.1 on the Richter scale on the morning of March 31.

This area frequently experiences induced earthquakes due to the impact of hydropower reservoirs.

The first earthquake occurred at 4:08 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale, at a latitude of 14.847 degrees North and a longitude of 108.282 degrees East, with a focal depth of approximately 8.1 km. This was also the strongest earthquake of the morning.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, occurred at 4:10 a.m. at a latitude of 14.849 degrees North and a longitude of 108.262 degrees East.

The third earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale, occurred at 4:46 a.m. at a latitude of 14.852 degrees North and a longitude of 108.291 degrees East. Both of these earthquakes also had a focal depth of approximately 8.1 km.

The fourth earthquake occurred at 9:28 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The Institute of Earth Sciences has assessed that all four earthquakes have a disaster risk level of zero, meaning they are unlikely to cause damage. However, the research agency continues to monitor seismic activity in the area.

Source: VNA - Translated by Thuy Doan