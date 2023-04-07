HCMC in short around 70,000 workers

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that in the second quarter of 2023, the southern metropolis needs about 67,000-73,000 workers.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a press conference to inform about socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention in the city. Deputy Head of Propaganda and Education Department of HCMC Party Committee Pham Duc Hai chaired the press conference.

Moreover, Mr. Lam said the demand for human resources in four key industries is 14,000 - 15,000 jobs, accounting for 21 percent of the total human demand. Human resources in 9 major service sectors need 38,800 - 42,300 jobs, accounting for 58 percent.

Deputy Director Lam disclosed in addition to the requirements for professional qualifications and fluency in a foreign language, employers are requiring employees to have professional skills, labor discipline and the ability to apply information technology.

According to him, in the second quarter, it is expected that the city will organize 47 job exchange sessions. The city will collaborate with the Department of Tourism to organize the tourism job exchange on April 7 at 23-9 Park. Furthermore, there are three online job exchanges in cooperation with provinces in the Southeast and the Southwest region.

In addition, the Youth Employment Service Center of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will also launch a program to support employees.

Revealing more information, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam said that 71 percent of enterprises will try to maintain production and business activities and stabilize the workforce.

Regarding a falling tree at Tran Van On Secondary School in District 1, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh said that every year the department sends a document requesting all schools to check trees in schools’ premises for children, parents and teachers’ safety.

In particular, the department requires schools to have a budget for checking trees, especially at the beginning of the rainy season.

The uprooted tree at Tran Van On Secondary School has just been checked by related agencies in February 2023. However, people didn’t discover the uprooted tree has decaying roots, said the Chief of the Office of the Department of Education and Training.

Director of the Technical Infrastructure Management Center, Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City Vu Khac Diep said that before the rainy season, the Department of Construction often issues guidelines to ask schools to check trees in schools’ premises periodically in the rainy and stormy season.

From 2022, the Department of Construction has had the plan to manage trees in schools. Accordingly, the Department of Construction, the Technical Infrastructure Management Center and the Green Tree Park Company Limited have paid visits to 21 schools and checked 432 trees in schools.

In respect of trees planted on the premises of agencies, offices and schools, the department recommends that the districts and Thu Duc City ensure safety, check the management and take care of them periodically, especially for large-sized trees.

Also at the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Viet Vu, Deputy Head of the Division of Water - Minerals - Island Resources Management under the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the source of materials has been sufficient and ready to serve the construction of the Ring Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2023.