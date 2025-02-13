Ho Chi Minh City has established a comprehensive framework for the management and utilization of villas, guided by five key principles aimed at ensuring efficient and sustainable utilization of this valuable asset.

HCMC implements five key principles for villa management and utilization

The municipal People's Committee today issued a decision regulating the management and use of villas in HCMC.

Accordingly, the management and use of villas will be implemented according to 5 principles. First, the management, use, maintenance and renovation of villas must adhere to the principles in the Housing Law’s Clause 2, Article 123.

Secondly, the city must prioritize the strict and consistent enforcement of all relevant legal regulations, including those pertaining to urban planning, architectural design, housing development, land use, construction practices, and the preservation of cultural heritage. This rigorous enforcement is essential to ensure that all development activities within the city adhere to established legal frameworks and contribute to the sustainable and harmonious growth of the urban environment.

Thirdly, for areas without detailed construction plans, planning must incorporate Group One and Group Two villas for management. In areas with existing detailed construction plans that include these villas, they must be integrated into the management framework.

Fourth, villas classified as public property must adhere to this regulation while also being managed and used in accordance with laws governing public property and public housing management.

Fifth, villas designated as official residences must comply with this regulation and be managed and used in accordance with laws on official residence management.

The decision mandates that villa maintenance must comply with laws on construction, planning management, architecture, housing, and other relevant regulations. For villas associated with historical and cultural relics, maintenance must follow legal provisions on the repair, renovation, preservation, and restoration of heritage sites in accordance with cultural heritage laws.

The responsibility for the maintenance of the villa lies with the owner, the management unit, and the user. If the user is not the owner and wishes to undertake maintenance of the private property, written consent from the owner is required.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Anh Quan