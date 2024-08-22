HCMC, Hungary cooperate to strengthen socio-economic development

During the official visit to Hungary, a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai had a working session with the Hungarian Workers' Party on August 21 (local time).

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials has a working session with the Hungarian Workers' Party. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the meeting were Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC’s District 1 Duong Anh Duc and Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Huynh Thanh Nhan.

At the receiving ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his sincere thanks to the Hungarian government and people for their assistance in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification as well as the building and development of the country.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Guyla Thurmer (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives from both sides discussed and shared the advantages and challenges during the implementation of their duties and tasks, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges in the coming time.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hoped that the Hungarian Workers' Party and the HCMC Party Committee would closely engage with each other and cooperate in various fields, including building Ho Chi Minh cultural space.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Guyla Thurmer highly appreciated Vietnam’s strong development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, resulting in its higher position and reputation in the international arena, the improvement and enhancement of the quality of people's lives.

The President of the Hungarian Workers' Party affirmed that he would continue to make all efforts to deepen and enhance substantive and effective cooperation between the two parties.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the HCMC Party Committee is ready to connect and cooperate with the Hungarian Workers' Party; promote the roles of both ruling parties; solve challenges; boost socio-economic development, construction and development of the country for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

The HCMC delegation attends a meeting with the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the HCMC delegation previously attended a meeting with the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation with the participation of State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation,Veronika Vagra Bajusz.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extended sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Hungary as they commemorate National Day (August 20).

He also hoped that this visit would create numerous opportunities for cooperation between HCMC and Hungary, serving as a foundation for many new projects and collaborative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) offers a gift to State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation,Veronika Vagra Bajusz. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the HCMC delegation and the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee hoped that Hungary would share its experience with HCMC in the field of cultural industries with a focus on cinema and performing arts, strengthen cultural exchanges, coordinate to organize cultural, artistic, cinematic, and sports events in HCMC, performances, exhibitions, and film introduction in 2025 aiming at celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Hungary.

Representatives from the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation also agreed with the proposal on organizing “HCMC’s Cultural Day in Hungary” and “Hungarian Cultural Day in HCMC” to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

By Song Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh