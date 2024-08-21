HCMC, Slovenia to enhance cooperation in training high-quality personnel

During the visit to Slovenia, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City exchanged information on development orientations and collaboration in training high-quality personnel between HCMC and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) shakes hands with representatives of the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation in Slovenia



The delegation from HCMC, led by Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee, yesterday worked with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation in Slovenia- a small country in Central Europe. This visit commemorates the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Slovenia (1994 - 2024).

Professor Igor Papič, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Slovenia, received and worked with the delegation.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged information on development orientations and areas where HCMC and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Slovenia could strengthen cooperation.

Amongst them, the southern metropolis aims to build an advanced, modern, and integrated education system, becoming a high-quality education and training center for the country and the Asian region in its orientation for education and training development from now until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

This ensures harmony between educational development and quality. Additionally, it aims to build a learning society, encouraging and creating fair and favorable conditions for lifelong learning, and training human resources to meet the requirements of economic, cultural, and social development, and international integration.

Professor Igor Papič highly appreciated HCMC’s educational and training development goals for the coming time. He said he is ready to support the connection and exchange of information and experiences between educational institutions on both sides, leading to specific cooperation in their areas of strength.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai gifts Professor Igor Papič (R)

Initially, they will connect and coordinate to organize seminars for exchanges between parties, universities, and research institutions; thereby, attracting students from both countries to explore. It will also be an opportunity for university lecturers from both countries to exchange experiences.

At the meeting, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed the desire to enhance the connection between universities to share training programs and advanced teaching methods, jointly develop and implement student exchange programs and connect scientists and research organizations.

Additionally, they aim to strengthen cooperation in training human resources for HCMC, especially in high-tech industries and new economic forms.

In the immediate future, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai proposed that both sides implement cooperative research projects and technology transfer to provide lecturers and researchers from both universities with more opportunities for collaborative research and access to promising funding sources in scientific research.

By Song Huong - Translated by Anh Quan