HCMC hosts meeting to mark reunification day of Federal Republic of Germany

A meeting to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the reunification of the Federal Republic of Germany (October 3, 1990 –2024) was held in Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) in coordination with the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City hosted the event.

Chairman of the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Anh Tuan congratulated the socio-economic achievements that Germany has gained over the passing three decades together with its leading role in the European Union.

According to him, the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City has always been collaborating with the Consulate General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City along with its German partners to boost the connections, management consultancy, technology transformation as well as charity projects as a social commitment for the community and for the society development which would contribute to promoting the friendship relations and understanding between people of the two countries.

German Consulate General Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

As for her side, German Consulate General Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat shared the historical significance of the reunification day of Germany 34 years ago, opening an impressive period of development for the unified Germany.

Ms. Josefine Wallat also added that the learning opportunities in fields of education, notably vocational training in Germany, have been attracting young Vietnamese.

Vietnamese students in Germany can now have a chance to not only join a dual system of initial vocational education and training but also work in a professional and multicultural environment after completing their training courses.

At the current time, Germany is the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the European Union with a total trade turnover of over US$11 billion in 2023 and more than US$8 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong