Business

HCMC hosts int’l beauty exhibition

More than 2,000 domestic and international brands in the cosmetic and beauty industry are showcasing products and technologies at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 that kicked off in HCMC on July 25.

086-945jpg-8158.jpg.webp
HCMC hosts int’l beauty exhibition (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The annual beauty trade show attracted 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, including France, Italy, Japan, Spain, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and India, among others.

The event serves as a valuable platform for retailers, product suppliers, and service providers to connect with high-quality brands, exchange cutting-edge technologies, and catch the latest beauty trends from around the world.

Products on display include skincare and personal care products, make-up and tool accessories, beauty health supplements, food and beverages, nailcare and haircare products and equipment, medical aesthetic products and equipment, cosmetics and personal hygiene, and packaging and processing equipment.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 offers an important trade opportunity for specialized visitors to seek suppliers, distribution partners, and retailers in the beauty industry, with various products and services from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

The three-day event also includes a series of international and specialized seminars, focusing on fragrance formulation and sustainable innovation in raw materials. The seminars are expected to see experts representing leading units in the beauty, and retail industries, including Lotte Department Store, Statista, Kantar Vietnam, Peroma, CPL Aromas, Meiyume, MEDiCARE, OE EduGroup, and Haravan.

Nguyen Van Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's southern representative office, emphasized the significant growth and rising stature of Vietnam's beauty industry in regional and global markets.

She said that the ministry will continue to support event organizers and the business communities inside and outside the country, facilitating trade connections and market expansion.

Vietnamplus

Tags

beauty exhibition Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam HCMC Vietnam#

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn