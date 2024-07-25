More than 2,000 domestic and international brands in the cosmetic and beauty industry are showcasing products and technologies at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 that kicked off in HCMC on July 25.

HCMC hosts int’l beauty exhibition (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The annual beauty trade show attracted 600 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, including France, Italy, Japan, Spain, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and India, among others.

The event serves as a valuable platform for retailers, product suppliers, and service providers to connect with high-quality brands, exchange cutting-edge technologies, and catch the latest beauty trends from around the world.

Products on display include skincare and personal care products, make-up and tool accessories, beauty health supplements, food and beverages, nailcare and haircare products and equipment, medical aesthetic products and equipment, cosmetics and personal hygiene, and packaging and processing equipment.

Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 offers an important trade opportunity for specialized visitors to seek suppliers, distribution partners, and retailers in the beauty industry, with various products and services from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

The three-day event also includes a series of international and specialized seminars, focusing on fragrance formulation and sustainable innovation in raw materials. The seminars are expected to see experts representing leading units in the beauty, and retail industries, including Lotte Department Store, Statista, Kantar Vietnam, Peroma, CPL Aromas, Meiyume, MEDiCARE, OE EduGroup, and Haravan.

Nguyen Van Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's southern representative office, emphasized the significant growth and rising stature of Vietnam's beauty industry in regional and global markets.

She said that the ministry will continue to support event organizers and the business communities inside and outside the country, facilitating trade connections and market expansion.

Vietnamplus