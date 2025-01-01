HCMC hosts honoring ceremony for outstanding young citizens in 2024

14 excellent young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 were honored by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC at the Youth Culture House on the morning of January 1.

HCMC's leaders and former leaders, and 14 outstanding young citizens in 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the honoring ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Pham Chanh Truc, and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R), and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang (L) congratulate Pham Thanh Tuan Anh, Deputy Head of the Laboratory for Advanced Materials Science and Technology under the University of Science of Ho Chi Minh City National University (VNU-HCM). (Photo: SGGP)

The exemplary models selected from 90 nominees are honored for their outstanding contributions to the city in the fields of studying, teaching, scientific research, innovation, culture, sports, and national defense and security.

The "Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City" title is awarded annually by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union to honor exemplary young individuals aged 35 and under who have made significant achievements and contributions to the development of the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union has honored 165 exemplary individuals in labor, production, study, and activities of the Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization over the past 18 years.

14 outstanding young citizens in 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Awardees are Pham Thanh Tuan Anh, Deputy Head of the Laboratory for Advanced Materials Science and Technology under the University of Science of Ho Chi Minh City National University (VNU-HCM); Nguyen Phuoc Vinh, PhD in Pharmacy, Head of the Department of Science-Technology and International Relations cum Deputy Head of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Health Sciences under the VNU-HCM; Nguyen Quoc Trung, chemistry student at the University of Science (VNU-HCM); Cap Hoang Dung, 6th-grade student of the Saigon Practical High School under the Saigon University; Nguyen Han Dung, Deputy Chief of Office cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade; Tran Dinh Vu, engineer and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Liksin Packaging Printing Corp; engineer Do Thanh Trung, the Department Head and Head of Production Process Improvement Unit at Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co., Ltd.

The others include Nguyen Tan Sang, the Executive Director of WESET English Center Co., Ltd., and member of the Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City; Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Minh Tai of the Economic Police Unit of the District 7’s Public Security Division; Captain Phan Huu Trung Quy, Battalion Commander cum Assistant to the Training Officer at the Hoc Mon District’s Military Command; Secretary of the Hoc Mon District Military Command’s Youth Union; singer Phuong My Chi; Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau; Muay fighter Huynh Ha Huu Hieu; and Vo Lap Phuc, member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association in Ho Chi Minh City, and specialist at the Office of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City.

Pham Thanh Tuan Anh, Deputy Head of the Laboratory for Advanced Materials Science and Technology under the University of Science of Ho Chi Minh City National University (VNU-HCM)

Nguyen Phuoc Vinh, PhD in Pharmacy, Head of the Department of Science-Technology and International Relations cum Deputy Head of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Health Sciences under the VNU-HCM

Nguyen Quoc Trung, chemistry student at the University of Science (VNU-HCM)

Singer Phuong My Chi (C)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulates Cap Hoang Dung, 6th-grade student of the Saigon Practical High School under the Saigon University. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) congratulates excellent young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh