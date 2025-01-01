HCMC honors 14 outstanding young citizens for 2024

HCMC honored 14 prominent young citizens for their significant contributions to various fields, including innovation, community service, and academic excellence, at a New Year's Day ceremony.





Nguyen Quoc Trung is guiding high school students to perform a chemical experiment

Models of youthful excellence

Back in 2022, while still a university student participating in the Green Summer volunteer campaign, Vo Lap Phuc, now a state foreign affairs officer in the Thu Duc City People’s Committee, was struck by the limited global awareness of many children.

“That experience spurred me to collaborate with others to devise methods of imparting this knowledge to younger generations, guided by the principles of fostering enjoyment, inquisitiveness, and a thirst for deeper understanding,” Phuc recalled.

Inspired by a 2022 ASEAN leadership meeting, Vo Lap Phuc championed youth international engagement as crucial for holistic student development. He believes such engagement is for everyone seeking self-improvement, not just the academically gifted. Phuc advocates for youth aspirations to be rooted in community service, urging young Vietnamese to collaboratively drive national progress with purpose, love, and responsibility.

As the year drew to a close, Cap Hoang Dung, a sixth-grade student at Thu Hanh Saigon High School, was completing his first semester examination while simultaneously finalizing his “Happy School Chatbot” project – a digital space designed to provide peer support and address the unique challenges faced by adolescents. This innovative concept emerged from Dung’s participation as a representative in the HCMC Children’s Council in 2024.

“This marked my first foray into a new programming language, requiring me to learn and implement concurrently. It was demanding, yet immensely rewarding,” Dung enthusiastically shared. His accomplishments have garnered widespread admiration.

Even in primary school, Dung created award-winning software, including "Ho Chi Minh City Heritage Cultural Journey" showcasing nearly 100 landmarks, and a "Smart Attendance" software during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite numerous revisions, his determination and perseverance led to success, evidenced by his awards. He continues pursuing his programming aspirations, inspired by and dedicated to serving society.

Beyond Dung, the honorees in the fields of academia, teaching, scientific research, and innovation included Pham Thanh Tuan Anh, PhD in Materials Science, Deputy Head of the Advanced Engineering Materials Laboratory at the University of Science (Vietnam National University – HCM); Nguyen Phuoc Vinh, PhD in Pharmacy, Head of the Department of Science-Technology and International Relations cum Deputy Head of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Health Sciences; and Nguyen Quoc Trung, a chemistry student at the University of Science (VNU-HCM). These individuals exemplify unwavering dedication to learning, research, and practical application.

Generation of visionaries and doers

Guided by the motto “Success is not a destination, but a journey of continuous contribution”, Nguyen Han Dung, Deputy Chief of Office cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, is recognised as a young public servant demonstrating a high sense of responsibility and a proactive approach.

Throughout his career, Dung and his colleagues have proposed numerous impactful initiatives and solutions, contributing to the overall advancement of their agency and sector, while also fostering a spirit of youth entrepreneurship in HCMC.

“We all have the same 24 hours in a day; let us utilise them meaningfully, dedicating our best to our families and contributing to society,” is the guiding principle of Tran Dinh Vu, an engineer and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Liksin Packaging Printing Corp., in both his professional and community endeavors. Confronted with challenges, Vu consistently seeks innovative solutions to enhance performance and generate greater value for his organisation.

The tireless creativity of young engineer Do Thanh Trung, Department Head and Head of Production Process Improvement Unit at Samsung HCMC CE Complex Co. Ltd., has earned widespread respect. His numerous initiatives have generated tens of billions of VND in savings for the company, particularly those focused on enhancing new production lines.

Among the 14 young individuals honoured was Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Minh Tai of the Economic Police Team under the District 7 Public Security Division. Tai exemplifies the dedication of young officers in applying community policing strategies, working closely with local residents to effectively fulfil his duties.

Through his youthful acumen and close connection with the community, earning their trust, Tai and his colleagues, while working at Tan Phong Ward Police in 2023, directly investigated and apprehended numerous individuals involved in illegal drug use and trafficking. Notably, he played a key role in dismantling a human trafficking operation – an unprecedented achievement for a ward-level police force in HCMC.

Youth driven by desire to contribute

Singer Phuong My Chi is recognised not only for her musical talent but also as a shining example of social responsibility and contribution. Her work has enriched HCMC’s cultural and musical landscape, disseminating a spirit of national pride through her traditionally inspired songs.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau serves as a role model for young people, embodying perseverance and compassion, reflected in her personal motto “I am not perfect, so I always strive to improve and become a better version of myself than yesterday”.

Athlete Huynh Ha Huu Hieu is not only a rising star in Vietnamese sports but also a symbol of resilience and unwavering dedication to HCMC, having earned a remarkable 15 medals at international, regional, and national competitions.

By Thai Phuong, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thanh Tam