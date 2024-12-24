Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's outstanding young citizens in 2024 announced

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union announced 15 outstanding young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 on December 23.

The exemplary models selected from 87 nominees are honored for their outstanding contributions to the city in the fields of studying, teaching, scientific research, innovation, culture, sports, and national defense and security.

The "Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City" title is awarded annually by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union to honor exemplary young individuals aged 35 and under who have made significant achievements and contributions to the development of the city.

The award ceremony honoring 14 outstanding young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 will be held on January 1, 2025.

