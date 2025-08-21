Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC hosts gathering in celebration of Hungary’s National Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Hungary Friendship Association in HCMC yesterday held a gathering to commemorate Hungary’s National Day (August 20).

Delivering a speech at the event, President of the Vietnam–Hungary Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Le Minh Triet highlighted the special significance of 2025, as it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Hungary.

Mr. Le Minh Triet, President of the Vietnam–Hungary Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/Thuy Vu)

He stressed that over the decades, cooperation between the two countries has grown steadily across multiple sectors, including politics, economy, education, culture and people-to-people diplomacy.

The President of the Vietnam–Hungary Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City expressed confidence in new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in innovation, green economy and digital transformation.

According to him, education is considered as a shining aspect of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Each year, Hungary awards 200 scholarships to Vietnamese students, demonstrating not only the friendly ties between the two nations but also Hungary’s special attention to Vietnam’s younger generation, who are expected to serve as important bridges for future cooperation.

Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehocz Gabor praises the contributions of generations of Vietnamese students in Hungary to bilateral relations between the two nations. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehocz Gabor commended the contributions of generations of Vietnamese students in Hungary for their role in building and nurturing relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that this foundation would contribute to fostering the development of bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

