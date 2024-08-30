HCMC hosts banquet celebrating 79th National Day

Authorities of HCMC hosted a banquet on August 29 evening to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2024).

Participants pose for a group photo at the banquet. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the attendance of representatives from consulates general, international organizations, economic and cultural offices, foreign business associations, and non-governmental organizations operating in the southern largest economic hub.

In his welcoming remarks, Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, recalled the historic milestones of the nation. He emphasized that 79 years ago, under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam, the people launched a general uprising to gain national independence and establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, marking a new era in the nation’s history.

The official affirmed HCMC’s commitment to closely coordinate and fully support the activities of consular offices and international organizations in the city.

He expressed his hope that foreign consuls general as well as heads of international organizations, economic-cultural offices, and business associations would continue to serve as bridges between Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, and international friends and partners around the world, contributing significantly to fostering the sides’ strong cooperative relations.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and German Consul General and head of the consular corps in the city, Josefine Wallat (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Josefine Wallat, German Consul General and head of the consular corps in the city, said that the corps wished to strengthen cooperation and trade exchange with Vietnam, including the southern economic hub.

She emphasised the consular corps' readiness to contribute to the city's impressive development, not only by sharing professional expertise but also through activities that promote bilateral trade, cultural exchanges, and high-level dialogue.

