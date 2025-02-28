HCMC honors former female revolutionary prisoners

The Vietnam Women's Union and the HCMC Party Committee, on February 28, hosted a gathering to honor outstanding female former revolutionary prisoners, marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, presents commemorative symbols to outstanding former female revolutionary prisoners.

Attendees included Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; former Vice Presidents Truong My Hoa and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; and Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union.

There were also former and current leaders of HCMC in attendance.

The event welcomed over 300 outstanding female former revolutionary prisoners from HCMC, Can Tho City, and the southeastern and southwestern provinces.

Deep gratitude for the sacrifices of former revolutionary prisoners

At the gathering, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council, was visibly moved as she spoke about the resilience and sacrifices of former female revolutionary prisoners in the fight for national independence.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union, presents a commemorative photo to the HCMC Party Committee.

Quoting poet Nguyen Viet Chien—“Co noi nao nhu Dat nuoc chung ta/ Viet bang mau ca ngan chuong su do/ Khi giac den van nguoi con quyet tu/ Cho mot lan To quoc duoc sinh ra (Is there any country like ours? / Written in blood, a thousand red chapters of history / When the enemy comes, tens of thousands rise to fight / For the Fatherland to be born once)”—she highlighted Vietnam’s enduring patriotic spirit. From the Trung Sisters’ uprising to the resistance war against the US, thousands of female revolutionaries were imprisoned and endured brutal conditions.

"They suffered relentless torture and persecution but never wavered. Many left their families behind, sacrificing their roles as mothers and wives, even entrusting their own children to others as they plunged into enemy territory. Despite unimaginable hardships, they remained steadfast, upholding revolutionary ideals and unity, ready to sacrifice themselves to protect their comrades and the movement," she said.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union, presents a commemorative symbol to outstanding former female revolutionary prisoners.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council, presents a commemorative symbol to outstanding former female revolutionary prisoners.

Their sacrifices were crucial in Vietnam’s victory, leading to the liberation of the South and national reunification. Today, despite the toll of their past struggles, these women continue to contribute to the country’s development. “The Party, government, and people of HCMC will always be deeply grateful for their dedication and sacrifice,” she affirmed.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, presents a commemorative symbol to a distinguished former female revolutionary prisoner.

Outstanding former female revolutionary prisoners attend the gathering.

HCMC strengthens policies on care and gratitude

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that HCMC has consistently prioritized policies to honor and support revolutionary families and national contributors. These efforts align with broader social security and welfare programs, ensuring improved livelihoods while maintaining public order, national defense, and diplomatic engagement.

Distinguished former female revolutionary prisoners share their stories at the gathering.

The city continues to provide diverse forms of assistance, including financial aid and healthcare services, to ensure former female revolutionary prisoners have the best possible living conditions. Moving forward, HCMC remains committed to enhancing policies to guarantee that all national contributors and their families receive comprehensive material and emotional support, ensuring their quality of life is at least above the average in their communities.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, presents commemorative symbols to distinguished former female revolutionary prisoners.

She expressed hope that former female revolutionary prisoners will continue to uphold their resilience and optimism, serving as a bridge between history and the present. By sharing invaluable lessons and proud historical stories, they inspire younger generations to appreciate peace, honor past sacrifices, and recognize their responsibility toward the nation. She encouraged them to continue working alongside the Party, Government, and people in building a prosperous, modern, and globally integrated Vietnam.

During the event, former female revolutionary prisoners were deeply moved as they watched the documentary Hoa Lua (Fire flowers), which powerfully and authentically depicted their years of resilience and sacrifice in the harsh conditions of imprisonment. Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union, presents flowers to distinguished former female revolutionary prisoners at the gathering. Many wiped away tears as they listened to the heartfelt recollections of Tran Thi Hoa and Tran Kim Cuc. Their stories, along with those shared by others, brought to life the unwavering courage and sacrifices of young women who once endured brutal imprisonment in their fight for national independence. On this occasion, the HCMC Party Committee and the Vietnam Women’s Union presented commemorative symbols featuring the Bac Nam Sum Hop (North and South reunion) photograph to honor the remarkable contributions of these former revolutionary prisoners.

