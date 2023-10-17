HCMC honors excellent farmers, agricultural products in 2023

The HCMC Farmers’ Association on October 17 held a ceremony honoring 15 outstanding farmers and 24 agricultural products of the city in 2023.

The award ceremony marking the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (October 14, 1930-2023) was attended by Head of the Vietnam Farmer's Union office in the southern region Pham Minh Hung, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that the municipal Farmers' Association thoroughly grasped and effectively implemented the Prime Minister’s motto of putting farmers at the center, recognizing the countryside and agriculture as the foundation and driving force respectively in carrying out resolutions of the Congress of the HCMC Farmers' Association.

He emphasized that the city’s agricultural development program focuses on strengthening the structural transformation of the agricultural sector, the development of plant varieties and high-tech agriculture in HCMC, seeking solutions for selling agricultural products on e-commerce platforms, promoting rural and agricultural digital economy, ensuring sufficient supply of essential goods to create a new driving force for rural and agricultural development.

On this occasion, the Central Vietnam Farmer's Union awarded the mementos “For the Vietnamese peasantry” to 62 individuals who had significant achievements and contributions to the building classes of peasants and the Vietnam Farmer's Union.

Additionally, the HCMC People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 12 individuals who created typical agricultural products in HCMC this year.