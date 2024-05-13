Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC honors outstanding youths for following Ho Chi Minh’s example

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCMC on May 12 organized a ceremony honoring 263 outstanding young people who followed Uncle Ho’s teachings.

Outstanding young people nationwide in the 8th campaign “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings” are honored in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Ha Phuoc Thang, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai.

263 outstanding young people were honored for their significant performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style" program in the 2022 - 2024 period.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highly appreciated the youth’s achievements during the “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings” campaign.

The activities and works of the “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings” campaign must be implemented regularly and closely associated with the Youth Union to participate in political tasks in localities, he emphasized.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai offer certificates of merit to outstanding young people. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh

