HCMC honors 135 exemplary models in following Uncle Ho’s example

A ceremony to honor 135 individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program in 2025 was held at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1 on June 5.

Delegates offered flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The award ceremony held by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union under the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City aims to celebrate the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025) and the 114th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2025). It praised exemplary models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example. They are typical of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the development of the country and HCMC.

The program aims to promote positive values and foster a sense of responsibility, dedication, and aspiration for contribution among Youth Union officials, members, and young people working in administrative agencies and public non-business units across the city.

They expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai, presents certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Duong Ngoc Hai (6th, L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Ngo Minh Hai (8th,R) present certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Ngo Thanh Tuan, commended the outstanding achievements of exemplary collectives and individuals who have followed and studied President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style in 2025.

He suggested the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee focus on effectively implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 01-KL/TW on continuing to realize Directive No. 5-CT/TW on promoting studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle; and promoting the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program as a regular and voluntary part of the Youth Union’s activities.

Individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders congratulate honorees. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the exemplary models who have followed President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized the importance of continuously cultivating both virtue and talent, strengthening the spirit of responsibility in fulfilling the political tasks of their respective agencies, units, and enterprises under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

On this occasion, the delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee visited and presented gifts to wounded veterans, policy beneficiary families, families and individuals with meritorious services to the revolutionary, and families supporting students during their time studying and living in Ho Chi Minh City in District 1 and Phu Nhuan.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh