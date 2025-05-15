HCMC honors outstanding youths for following Ho Chi Minh’s example

The Party Committee of HCMC held a ceremony on May 14 to honor 45 individuals and 27 collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program in 2025.

The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14 honors individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The award ceremony organized at the municipal Children’s House aimed to celebrate the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2025). It praised exemplary models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example. They are typical of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the development of the country and HCMC.

Of those, awardees include Vice Secretary of the Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Thi Thao, honored with a project to develop personnel management software to streamline administrative and HR tasks; Vice Secretary of the Youth Union of Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Lam, honored with a project titled “Uncle Ho’s Bookshelf – Inspiring Dreams”; and Secretary of the Youth Union of Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper Nguyen Tran Minh Tri, honored with a program to support young people in suburbs.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong and leaders of District 6 offer certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and collectives in the campaign “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings”. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee of District 10 honors individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Party Committee of District 6 held a meeting to honor 24 outstanding individuals and 13 significant collectives in the campaign “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings” and 12 collectives with exceptional achievements in administrative reform in 2025 with the participation of the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The Party Committee of District 10 also commended 123 individuals and 105 collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program in the 2016–2025 period.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh