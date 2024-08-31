Outstanding young officials honored for contributions to serving people

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a ceremony to honor 85 outstanding young civil servants and public employees at government headquarters in HCMC on August 30.

Member of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc Nguyen Van The (4th, R) and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy (3rd, L) congratulate awardees at the 10th Typical Young Officials and Public Employees 2024 Awards. (Photo: SGGP)

The 10th Typical Young Officials and Public Employees Awards 2024 saw the presence of Member of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc Nguyen Van The, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Do Van Phon, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Head of the Central Youth Union Central Committee's Inspection Commission Ngo Van Cuong, Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang.

Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Do Van Phon (L) and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offer certificates of merit to outstanding young officials. (Photo: SGGP)

Launched by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, from 262 nominations, the organizers selected the 85 best delegates for this year's award.

They are young officials, civil servants, and public employees in administrative agencies who have made outstanding achievements in various areas of labor, learning, and working and developed creative initiatives in administrative reform during their duties.

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang (6th, L) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (5th, R) offer certificates of merit to outstanding young officials. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony, Head of the Central Youth Union Central Committee's Inspection Commission Ngo Van Cuong praised the award winners this year. He emphasized that the Central Youth Union Central Committee will continue implementing youth movements effectively to encourage officials, civil servants, and public employees to improve their capacity to serve the people more effectively.

As part of the recognition ceremony, HCMC’s leaders met to congratulate and offered gifts to outstanding young civil servants and public employees.

The delegates participated in activities on August 29-30, including visiting the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, taking a sight-seeing double-decker bus tour, offering incense and flowers to the statue of the late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4, and learning about administrative reform models and digital transformation models in public management in HCMC.

Central and HCMC leaders praised the award winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Launched by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in 2012, the award honors outstanding young civil servants and public employees who have excellent performance and initiatives at work as well as a high spirit of responsibility

The organization board has resented awards to 465 exemplary young civil servants over the past nine years.

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang (3rd, L) offers flowers to outstanding young officials at the exchange. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong offers gifts to outstanding young officials. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates learn about administrative reform models and digital transformation models in public management in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense and flowers to the statue of the late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh