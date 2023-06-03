HCMC holds training session on cryptographic products

The Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday coordinated with the Government Cipher Committee to organize a training session on using cryptographic products and handing over the equipment to agencies and organizations.

The training session is to deploy the first phase of testing on cryptographic solutions providing encryption, key management, and more to protect data, preserve privacy and help achieve regulatory compliance in managing, sending and receiving electronic documents.

The training session also helps agency leaders and staff in charge of the information technology expertise of organizations to understand the operating mechanism, features and steps of using encryption and decryption devices on computers.

Speaking at the training session, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan said that during the experimental operation, the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Party-Government Cipher Bureau cooperated to guide and receive suggestions from organizations to improve the process and system as well as develop regulations and report to the municipal People's Committee to continue expanding the second phase in 2023 for 117 administrative units in the city.