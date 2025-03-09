HCMC holds official inauguration ceremony for metro line No.1

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held an official inauguration ceremony of metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) on March 9.

Metro line No.1 is put into commercial operation on December 22, 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former Politburo member and former permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Le Hong Anh; former Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Truong Hoa Binh; former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan; and former Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Nguyen Van Duoc; Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Minh Vu; Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le; former Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Le Hoang Quan; former Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council, Pham Phuong Thao; and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam.

There were Japan's Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Furukawa Yasushi; Japan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miyaji Takuma; Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance cum Chairman of the Honorary Committee of the Vietnam-Japan Festival, Takebe Tsutomu; Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam, Ito Naoki; Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, Ono Masuo; Executive Senior Vice President at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Katsura Miyazaki.

Delegates cut a ribbon at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), Phan Cong Bang, expressed sincere thanks to the agencies, units, experts, engineers, and workers who made the greatest efforts to complete the project.

He also conveyed sincere appreciation to the local residents in the project area, especially those who handed over land for the project's construction. The leadership of MAUR is committed to implementing the next urban railway projects with a spirit of creativity, innovation, and high determination, contributing to the development of a green, sustainable, civilized, and modern transportation system.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Japan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miyaji Takuma, said that metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) symbolizes the close cooperation in the railway sector between Vietnam and Japan and presents great significance in further developing collaboration between the two countries. During the construction process, Japanese enterprises participated in building and providing locomotives, carriages, and signaling systems for the metro line. In the coming time, Japan will continue to support the operation and management of metro line No. 1 by sharing knowledge and experience and enhancing cooperation with Vietnam to promote the development of Ho Chi Minh City's railway system.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu highly appreciated the close cooperation between relevant agencies of Vietnam and Japan that overcame numerous challenges to put the project into commercial operation in 2024, demonstrating the determination and commitment to the mutual benefit of both countries. The Deputy Minister hoped that Japan would continue to support, assist, and accompany Vietnam in implementing key infrastructure projects in the coming time.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi (C) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (L), experience of traveling on metro line No. 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his joy at the inauguration ceremony of metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) and the 10th Vietnam-Japan Festival and marking a turning point in the city’s urban transportation model transformation.

According to the city’s Chairman, Ho Chi Minh City is the economic locomotive of the country, taking an important position and playing a crucial role as an international and regional trade hub with a population of over 10 million people. There are also challenges faced by the government in addressing social security issues, particularly the traffic congestion that causes resident frustration. The investment policy of modern and efficient public transportation systems, such as urban railways associated with the TOD (transit-oriented development) model for urban transport, is an urgent requirement to address traffic congestion and build a civilized, eco-friendly, and sustainable city.

He emphasized that metro line No. 1 is not only a modern transportation project showing great significance to the economic and social development of the city but also a key economic cooperation project between Vietnam and Japan. After more than 10 years of making continuous efforts and overcoming many difficulties and challenges, the agencies and units with determination, resilience, and the spirit of responsibility have completed and put the project into commercial operation on December 22, 2024.

Delegates experience of traveling on metro line No. 1. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the government and people of the city, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his deep gratitude to the leaders and former leaders of the Party and the State, especially the Government, for their support and contributions throughout the implementation of the project over the past 10 years. He also thanked the officials, experts, engineers, and workers from various units who have worked tirelessly to complete and bring the project into operation.

The city’s chairman extended his sincere thanks to the Government and leaders at all levels of Japan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japanese businesses and people, especially the team of Japanese engineers and workers who came to Ho Chi Minh City and contributed to the project.

In particular, the municipal authorities specially acknowledged the sympathy and contributions of residents in site clearance, inconveniences in daily life transportation, and business during the project's implementation.

He also hoped that each resident of the city would continue to trust, support, and accompany the city's government in implementing future development directions. In particular, he encouraged people to contribute to using the Metro system in accordance with regulations, ensuring the long-term and effective use of the infrastructure.

Images of the official inauguration ceremony of metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien):

Delegates experience of traveling on metro line No. 1. (Photo: SGGP)

At the inauguration ceremony of metro line No.1 (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates cut a ribbon at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

