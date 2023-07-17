HCMC holds ceremony to encourage people to have a civilized urban lifestyle

A ceremony to encourage people to have a civilized urban lifestyle was held following the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 04/2022/QD-TTg.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to organize the ceremony.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City Tran The Thuan emphasized that the implementation of the criteria for a civilized city will bring practical benefits, helping to promote the unity of city dwellers. Mr. Tran The Thuan suggested that local agencies and departments pay attention to propaganda promotion in addition to calling for people’s participation in building a civilized city associated with the realization of the goal of building Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized and modern city with good quality of life.

Over the past time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels and its member organizations have been focusing on mobilizing residents’ contributions to the embellishment of urban areas and the renovation of green areas.

It is hopeful that with city dwellers’ contribution, the urban appearance will continue changing to be more spacious and social security policy has also been paid attention to. To achieve the goal that by 2030, Ho Chi Minh City will become a civilized, dynamic and creative city with high-quality human resources, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the southern metropolis City Ngo Thanh Son called on inhabitants, organizations, business facilities, and religious institutions join hands by their practical deeds.

After the launching ceremony, the city People's Committee coordinated with the city's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to plant trees at Hoa Binh Park in District 10. Moreover, people in the Xom Cai apartment building in District 5’s Ward 8 were given ornamental trees.