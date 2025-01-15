Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC High Command farewells soldiers concluding military services in 2025

SGGPO

On the morning of January 15, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command held a ceremony to farewell soldiers who concluded their military service in 2025.

z6229538301926-df60d6bcac4b279530dcba4fa19b0fae-470-2368.jpg.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attended the ceremony, along with 707 non-commissioned officers and soldiers who have just completed their military services, and representatives from 22 exemplary military families.

z6229538258902-af94353dfa3e185d13936a2f53ec2910-6294-1455.jpg.jpg
Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, congratulated the soldiers on their achievements during their military services.

He emphasized that these soldiers are key factors to the overall accomplishments of the city's armed forces; and also hoped that upon returning to their localities, they would continue to uphold the noble qualities of Uncle Ho's soldiers, become exemplary citizens and always be ready to serve the nation when needed.

Some photos captured at the ceremony:

z6229866294009-dd9796a68bc3af736e6eb4a64321e61c-1906-8836.jpg (1).jpg
z6229538281715-b1f5d063cc00bb10627209c790a8547b-3170-3256.jpg.jpg
z6229538264921-9fdb4ac5de205cf9601b003ec0330414-2325-101.jpg.jpg
z6229538294253-aefc8f13859c5bee1b2e8108b88ba202-2496-1413.jpg.jpg
z6229866202698-f506e88a7e18933580b827d98683dbb9-4927-6169.jpg.jpg
z6229866259191-8646cf0588561032283623e3e7c40a60-531-3582.jpg.jpg
z6229538295336-37d20e25c36d6747d5b157a8865847bd-4454-107.jpg.jpg
z6229866196141-92a0afe8fb28076e5aa648bcf1922c7b-9863-4419.jpg.jpg
z6229881096290-34cbc5026da4ab67f316951404d71477-102-7112.jpg.jpg
z6229866296223-67a20a35354958e647188952cd73fddd-6671-8660.jpg.jpg
z6229866314905-11569ad143d20262a517c8cc4eded99d-1744-4762.jpg.jpg
z6229881159967-921f456292c767b99ac53625c549ddf8-441-9639.jpg.jpg
z6230119918002-5d9384c3861ea715f8462b4ca75608a3-1897-8869.jpg.jpg
z6229866253609-502be3d9aa2694a9f3fcb2a88257b09c-2584-5991.jpg.jpg
By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Soldiers military services in 2025 Ho Chi Minh City High Command

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn