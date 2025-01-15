HCMC High Command farewells soldiers concluding military services in 2025

On the morning of January 15, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command held a ceremony to farewell soldiers who concluded their military service in 2025.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attended the ceremony, along with 707 non-commissioned officers and soldiers who have just completed their military services, and representatives from 22 exemplary military families.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, congratulated the soldiers on their achievements during their military services.

He emphasized that these soldiers are key factors to the overall accomplishments of the city's armed forces; and also hoped that upon returning to their localities, they would continue to uphold the noble qualities of Uncle Ho's soldiers, become exemplary citizens and always be ready to serve the nation when needed.

Some photos captured at the ceremony:

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong