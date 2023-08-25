HCMC helps Central Highlands region to make breakthrough

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with people's committees of the Central Highlands provinces yesterday held a conference to discuss and agree on the implementation plan of the socio-economic development cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces in 2023 and in the 2024 - 2025 period.

The conference is hoped to create a breakthrough for the economy of each locality, opening up new opportunities to attract investment projects from Ho Chi Minh City and effectively carry out the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated October 6, 2022, and the Government’s Resolution No. 152-NQ/CP dated November 15, 2022 on the direction of socio-economic development and assurance of national defense and security in the Central Highlands until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Chairman of Dak Nong Provincial People's Committee Ho Van Muoi said that industry, agriculture, and tourism development is the province's potential. Therefore, Dak Nong Province wishes to join Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces in the region in the coming time to effectively exploit its potential and available advantages in addition to the reform of the business investment environment.

According to Vice Chairman of Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Huu Thap, the province has signed the minutes of agreement on bilateral cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of development of renewable energy, economic zones, industrial parks and industrial clusters, medicinal plants and establishment of eco-tourism areas, tourist areas associated with national parks and nature reserves.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that in the past time, cooperation programs for social-economic development between Ho Chi Minh City and 5 provinces in the Central Highlands have gained several considerable achievements.

The implementation of the agreement on socio-economic development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces aims to transform the potentials and advantages of the parties into concrete values, contributing more to the social-economic development of each locality and provinces in the region as well as create a bridge for businesses to link and cooperate with each other.

Moreover, the agreement will promote public-private cooperation for mutual benefit, contributing to the sustainable socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of the Central Highlands. Last but not least, the city and the region can exchange experiences on administrative reform, state management and supporting business development with the ultimate aim to improve people's living standards.

The Vice Chairman revealed that Ho Chi Minh City will host and carry out 7 events in the city such as Exhibition Week of OCOP products and typical products of provinces in the Central Highlands, Week of OCOP products and typical products of regions and regions in 2023, festival of quintessence of craft villages and Vietnamese specialties, a series of events of the Conference on Connecting Supply - Demand between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities in 2023, supply and demand connection program for regional specialties and OCOP products. Additionally, the city will call on suppliers to introduce products and supply goods through e-commerce platforms such as Tiki, Shopee, Lazada, and Sendo.

He emphasized that from 2024 to 2025, the city will focus on tourism development, supply-demand connection, investment-trade promotion, science and technology development, digital transformation, human resource training, health and education development; and the agriculture sector.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City suggested that from now until the end of the year, the five Central Highlands provinces should organize an event for each province.

For instance, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to help host the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival in Dak Lak Province while the Department of Tourism must follow the Brocade Festival of Dak Nong Province and the Department of Culture monitor the Gong Festival in Gia Lai Province. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be responsible for the celebration of the Da Lat Flower Festival in Lam Dong Province and the Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival in Kon Tum Province respectively.