HCMC has introduction, exhibition point for OCOP products for first time

The Southern Agriculture Trade Service Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development this morning opened an introduction and exhibition point for OCOP products.

Nearly 300 One Commune One Product of Vietnam (OCOP) products being rated from three stars to four stars were displayed and traded at 135A Pasteur, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the first time, Ho Chi Minh City has had the model to support the consumption and advertisement of craft village products, OCOP products and typical rural industrial products under the model of the value chain via the fair and e-commerce platforms, social networks Facebook, Zalo, Tiktok and so on.

On this occasion, customers also have opportunities to meet and listen to start-up stories from businesses.

It is expected that the Southern Agriculture Trade Service Center will continue to cooperate with supermarkets and shopping centers to organize the fair once a quarter.