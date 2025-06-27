E-tax systems temporarily suspended from June 27 to July 1 for upgrades

The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance has announced a temporary suspension of several electronic tax systems from June 27 to July 1.

The move is to carry out upgrades and transitions under the two-tier local government model and the implementation of certain new tax regulations effective from July 1.

Particularly, the electronic tax systems' operations will be temporarily suspended, consisting of the General Department of Taxation’s official website, application for managing tax procedure services (THI), and e-commerce information portal.

E-tax systems are temporarily suspended from June 27 to July 1 for upgrades.

In addition, other websites and information portals shall be halted, comprising the e-portal to support households and individuals running businesses in registering, declaring and paying tax; eTax application; Electronic Tax Services Application (iCaNhan, eTax Mobile); the portal for exchanging information with external units and organizations (DataHub/GIP/T2B).

The suspension will start at 6 p.m. on June 27 and terminate at 8 a.m. on July 1.

The e-invoice application for taxpayers will be suspended from midnight of June 30 to 3 a.m. on July 1.

The internal tax management system, including the e-invoice module for tax officials, will only support data lookup functions during this time. Meanwhile, the electronic portal for foreign suppliers will remain operational.

Tax authorities will continue to receive and process administrative tax procedures in person at the one-stop shop and via postal mail during the upgrade period.

System interruptions may occur during the suspension, and there may be delays in processing and returning results.

Individuals and businesses encountering issues can contact tax support via email at nhomhttdt@gdt.gov.vn or the taxpayer support team's hotline.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong