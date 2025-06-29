PM directs continued efforts to address US trade concerns

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting in Hanoi on 28 June to continue reviewing and resolving US concerns regarding trade and tariffs.

In the spirit of cooperation, proactiveness, effectiveness, and perseverance, Vietnam stands ready to engage in dialogue and consider the concerns and requests of its partners, including the US, while remaining open to listening, taking on board constructive feedback, and addressing legitimate and appropriate proposals.

Chairing a meeting on June 28 to continue reviewing and resolving US concerns regarding trade and tariffs, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said this is grounded in international practice, in compliance with the law, and aligned with agreements between the two countries.

The PM noted that, despite the fast-changing, complex, and unpredictable global and regional context, Vietnam remains firmly committed to achieving economic growth of 8 percent or more this year, while maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, safeguarding major economic balances, and improving the material and spiritual well-being of the people.

To realise these objectives, Vietnam will continue to promote cooperation with all partners, including the US.

The PM stressed the need to listen to one another, ensure the principle of harmonised interests, shared risks, and mutual benefit. Where challenges arise, both sides should work together to resolve them in the interests of the two nations, their people, businesses, and other relevant stakeholders.

At the same time, any action taken must not compromise Vietnam’s international commitments or its core interests. The goal is to uphold national independence and sovereignty while building an independent, self-reliant economy in tandem with proactive, substantive, and effective international integration.

For institutional and legal bottlenecks, he encouraged both sides to engage in dialogue to seek suitable solutions. If the issues exceed existing authority, recommendations should be submitted to competent levels for consideration and decision. This process will help unlock institutional constraints and promote innovation in lawmaking and law enforcement, one of Vietnam’s three strategic breakthroughs and a key pillar in the country’s development strategy. It will also contribute to socio-economic development and foster a stable, equitable, and effective bilateral relationship, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation, he noted.

