HFIC reports consolidated revenue exceeding VND61 trillion

HFIC has consistently promoted its role as a key financial tool of the city, particularly in mobilizing and allocating resources for strategic infrastructure projects, contributing to addressing problems in social security and urban development.

Delegates attend Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company (HFIC)’s third congress of delegates for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, at the third congress of delegates of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-Owned Company (HFIC) for the 2025–2030 term held on June 24.

During the 2020–2025 term, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing macroeconomic fluctuations, HFIC maintained a robust operational performance. The company reported consolidated revenue of VND61.41 trillion (approximately US$2.35 billion), with pre-tax profits totaling VND10.51 trillion (US$402.13 million). This reflects an average annual growth rate of 11.7 percent and 13.8 percent. Notably, the parent company of HFIC achieved an average annual pre-tax profit growth rate of 19.3 percent, far surpassing the original target of 5 percent.

Revenue generated from dividends and the transfer of investment reached nearly VND1.7 trillion (US$65 million), accounting for over 52 percent of HFIC’s total revenue, an emphatic indication of the company's effectiveness in managing state capital within enterprises.

In addition, HFIC’s affiliated units, including Ho Chi Minh City Lottery Company and Housing and Urban Development Corporation, achieved stable growth and contributed more than VND60 trillion (US$2.3 billion) to the city’s budget and social security.

According to Mr. Truong Tuan Anh, General Director of Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company (HFIC), the company has set ambitious targets for the 2025–2030 term, aiming for annual revenue growth of 8–10 percent, total lending limits of VND7,000 billion (US$267.7 million), direct disbursement of VND300 (US$11.5 million)–500 billion (US$19.12 million), and issuing local bonds to finance major projects such as the city’s metro system and smart urban infrastructure.

The company also intends to play a leading role in implementing interest rate subsidy policies under the National Assembly's Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC and Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and promoting the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the period of accelerating industrialization, modernization, and international integration, focusing on key sectors including social housing, renewable energy, digital transformation, and innovation.

In the third quarter of 2025, HFIC is scheduled to break ground on a commercial, office, and fintech complex applying digital technology, marking a shift to green investment and digitalization.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, HFIC takes the lead in advising on the International Financial Center Project and coordinating with ministries and domestic and international experts. It has significantly contributed to the issuance of Conclusion No. 47-KL/TW of the Politburo regarding the establishment of a regional and international financial center in Vietnam, laying the foundation for the development of a comprehensive international financial hub in Ho Chi Minh City. Especially since Resolution 98 was issued by the National Assembly, HFIC has actively implemented preferential lending programs, supporting 12 priority investment projects to date, and signed cooperation agreements with nine commercial banks under a co-financing model aimed at promoting social capital into public investment.

By Ai Van—Translated by Kim Khanh